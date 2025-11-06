Explosion during car fire injures +5 FDNY firefighters

Shafaq News – New York

Seven firefighters were injured when an explosion erupted during a car fire response in the Bronx, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

FDNY confirmed on X that crews arrived at 955 Westchester Avenue late Wednesday to find multiple burning vehicles and trash piles.

Chief of Department John Esposito reported that five firefighters sustained burns to their hands and faces, with three hospitalized. He noted their injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and all remain alert and communicative.

Fire marshals are investigating the origin of both the fire and the explosion.

