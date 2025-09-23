WhatsApp scams target Iraqis

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Service warned on Tuesday that it has detected online fraud attempts using the WhatsApp messaging app.

Spokesperson Arshad al-Hakim stated that attackers trick users into divulging their verification codes, enabling them to hijack accounts, demand money, steal credit card details, and disseminate harmful links.

He urged citizens not to share verification codes or personal data and to avoid engaging with suspicious messages. “Any suspected scam should be reported immediately to the authorities.”

