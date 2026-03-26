US warns citizens to exit Iraq amid threat of Iran-aligned attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, warning of “widespread attacks” by Iran-aligned groups amid rising regional tensions.

In an advisory, the embassy indicated that “Iran-aligned terrorist militias” have targeted US nationals and affiliated interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, affecting diplomatic sites, companies, energy facilities, airports, and hotels, alongside kidnapping risks.

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq – March 26, 2026Location: IraqThere are minor updates to border crossing information for Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye. Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 26, 2026

The embassy maintained Iraq at Level 4 — Do Not Travel, citing terrorism, armed conflict, civil unrest, and abductions, while noting that Iraqi airspace remains closed and commercial flights suspended, with land crossings to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye open but subject to delays.

The US mission continues to operate to assist citizens, it said, but advised against approaching the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil.

Routine consular services, including visa processing, remain suspended, and US nationals were advised to avoid gatherings, follow local guidance, secure essential supplies, and monitor updates from the State Department.