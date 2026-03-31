US air defenses down Iraqi drones targeting base in Syria

Shafaq News- Hasakah

US air defenses intercepted three drones targeting the Qasrak base in northeast Syria on Tuesday, as attacks on American positions continue to expand across the region.

A security source told Shafaq News that the C-RAM system deployed at the base shot down the drones near the facility, with no reported casualties or damage.

“The aircraft were launched from the direction of the Iraqi border, suggesting cross-border origin,” the source added.

The base was hit by a similar drone attack earlier this week, while another US-linked site near Rmelan came under rocket fire days earlier, leaving Syrian personnel wounded. Syrian defense officials blamed Iraq for failing to prevent launches from its territory and warned of growing risks to regional stability.