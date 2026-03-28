Two killed in Mosul airstrike, Interior Ministry says

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Mosul

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday that two police officers were killed and five others injured in an airstrike targeting a police emergency regiment position in western Mosul.

The strike hit a site belonging to the First Police Emergency Regiment near the Third Bridge on the city’s right bank, killing the regiment’s commander, Colonel Omar Mahmoud Khalaf Ismail, and officer Rafea Abdullah Ahmed Ali.

The ministry noted that a second strike targeted the officers while they were “performing their humanitarian duty” evacuating injured colleagues.

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