Two injured in drone crash west of Baghdad
2026-03-21T12:22:45+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Two unidentified explosive-laden drones crashed in Abu Ghraib, west of Baghdad, on Saturday, injuring two civilians, according to a security source.
Initial assessments suggest the drones may have suffered a technical malfunction while flying over the capital, causing them to lose control and fall before reaching their intended targets.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and begun collecting debris for investigastion.