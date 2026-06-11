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Security forces seize over 300 rockets east of Baghdad

Security forces seize over 300 rockets east of Baghdad
2026-06-11T12:33:59+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad Operations Command arrested on Thursday a wanted man on murder and robbery charges, with a large cache of unlicensed weapons, ammunition, and two drones seized during the operation.

The command did not specify the types of weapons seized, however, a security source who spoke separately to Shafaq News said the suspect was also found with more than 300 rockets and faces in absentia convictions, including one for the killing of a commissioner in the Baghdad Anti-Crime Directorate.

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