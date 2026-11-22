Shafaq News- Diyala

The Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) announced on Sunday the killing of a senior ISIS figure known as "Khattab Jazira" during a security operation in Diyala province, northeastern Iraq.

In a statement, the INSS reported that intelligence surveillance had tracked down the suspect, prompting an operation that led to an armed clash in which several other suspected militants were wounded and fled.

According to the agency, he held several positions within ISIS, including commander of the so-called Waqf Detachment, an operational unit, and general military commander of the Omar Al-Farouq sector, an area designated by the group. It also accused him of involvement in attacks on Iraqi security forces and checkpoints operated by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella organization of predominantly Shiite armed groups incorporated into Iraq's security apparatus, as well as the killing of civilians who cooperated with security agencies.

The operation follows a series of counter-ISIS actions across Iraq this week. On November 18, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out two strikes against ISIS remnants north of Rawa in Al-Anbar province, while security forces cleared seven explosive devices and nine detonating strips in Saladin's Makhoul mountain range. Two days earlier, military intelligence uncovered an ISIS supply cache in Saladin and seized 185 ammunition containers in Nineveh.