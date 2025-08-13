Security briefing: Security pact with Iran and abduction reported across Iraq

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 11, 2025.

Iraq, Iran Sign Security Memorandum on Opposition Groups (Baghdad)

A senior Iraqi security source revealed details of a newly signed security memorandum between Iraq and Iran, stating that the agreement addresses the presence of Iranian opposition groups in northern Iraq.

Decomposed Body Found in Kirkuk Home (Kirkuk)

A medical source reported the discovery of a man in his sixties found dead inside his home in the Al-Qadisiyah neighborhood, adding that the police responded to a call from residents before confirming the death.

Integrity Commission Arrests Officials Over Embezzlement (Saladin)

The Federal Integrity Commission arrested a senior official in the Saladin governor’s office and three engineers for deliberately harming public funds and interests. Investigators pointed out that the assistant director of the monitoring and auditing department had issued a fake advance audit document worth more than 1.449 billion dinars ($3.58M).

National Security Adviser’s Staff Member Kidnapped (Baghdad)

A security source reported the abduction of a National Security Advisory staff member under mysterious circumstances after leaving his home in Baghdad. His family stated that he was followed by two unidentified vehicles before being taken to an unknown location.

Kirkuk Court Releases Two in US Flag Car Display Case (Kirkuk)

A source told Shafaq News that Iraqi authorities released two young men detained for displaying US flags on their cars in Kirkuk.

Boy’s Body Recovered from Diyala River (Diyala)

A security source reported that a 14-year-old boy suffering from epilepsy drowned after having a seizure and falling into the Diyala River. Civil defense teams recovered the body and opened an investigation.