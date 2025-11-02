Security briefing: Murders and election violence reported across Iraq

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety developments reported across Iraq on November 2, 2025.

Child Kills Sister by Accident (Dhi Qar)

Police in Dhi Qar reported that an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 12-year-old sister while handling a pistol inside their home in al-Duwaiah, northeast of Nasiriyah.

Murder Suspect Arrested (Babil)

Security forces in Babil arrested a suspect wanted under Article 406 of Iraq’s Penal Code for premeditated murder. Initial investigations revealed he had killed his wife and her father ten days earlier in al-Hamza al-Gharbi.

Gunfire at Election Event (Nineveh)

Seven people were arrested in al-Ba’aj, west of Mosul, after firing live rounds with medium and light weapons during an election campaign event. The incident, captured on social media, prompted widespread public outrage. A court in Nineveh issued arrest warrants for all participants.

Syrian Nationals Detained (Baghdad)

Iraqi intelligence units detained several Syrian nationals accused of promoting terrorist groups in al-Jami’a district of central Baghdad.

Student Killed in Traffic Accident (Diyala)

A student from the Technical Institute died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the Baghdad–Kirkuk highway near al-Khalis.

Family Members Arrested for Child Abuse (Diyala)

Police in Baquba arrested four members of a family in al-Katun district for assaulting and torturing a child using a water hose. The incident occurred after a dispute with the child’s neighbor.

Three Brothers Found Dead (Dhi Qar)

Authorities discovered the bodies of three brothers shot dead inside their boat in al-Chibayish marshes, southern Dhi Qar. The victims had been missing since the previous day after searching for stolen livestock.

Young Woman Found Dead (Baghdad)

Police found the body of an unidentified young woman with gunshot wounds to the chest in al-Wahda area, southeast of Baghdad.