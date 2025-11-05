Security briefing: Drug clash and market fire mark Iraq’s day

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on November 5, 2025.

- Teenager Killed in Accidental Shooting (Baghdad)

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot inside her home in al-Rasheed district, south of Baghdad. According to initial reports, the incident occurred when a Kalashnikov rifle accidentally discharged after falling while she was moving a floor mat.

- Body Recovered from Tigris River (Baghdad)

River Police divers retrieved the body of an unidentified man, estimated to be around 40 years old, from beneath the Suspension Bridge in central Baghdad.

- Drug Trafficking Clash (Basra)

Five security personnel were injured in armed clashes with suspected drug traffickers in al-Zubair, southern Basra. Security forces arrested several members of the group and are pursuing others who fled the scene.

- Market Fire (Dhi Qar)

A massive fire swept through a popular market in the city of al-Shatrah, north of Dhi Qar province, destroying over 30 shops and causing damages worth hundreds of millions of dinars.