Security briefing: Deadly clashes, terror arrests mark Iraq’s day

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 16, 2025.

Family Massacre (Babil)

Four members of a single family were killed and three were injured in a tribal dispute that escalated into a gunfight in the al-Shujairiya area. Security forces are pursuing the known suspects.

High-Profile Terror Arrest (Kirkuk–Saladin Border)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service arrested ISIS operative Salman Khudair Suleiman Dawood near Sarhid al-Matar, with Global Coalition intelligence support. He previously served in both al-Qaeda and ISIS ranks.

US–Kurdish Joint Raid (Kirkuk)

A separate joint operation by US forces and the Counter-Terrorism Group of al-Sulaymaniyah captured a wanted terror suspect in Sayhoud village, southwest of Kirkuk.

Checkpoint Shooting (Kirkuk)

Two people were injured after a verbal altercation between a soldier and a truck driver escalated into a shootout at the Darman checkpoint on the city’s northern entrance.

Teen Rape and Murder Confession (Baghdad)

Two suspects were arrested in al-Adhamiya for the sexual assault of a teenage boy. One confessed to a separate February murder in Husayniyah involving a Kalashnikov rifle.

Child Torture Killing (Najaf)

A man previously released under Iraq’s General Amnesty Law allegedly tortured his 14-year-old daughter to death with the help of his son over a missing sum of money. The father remains at large.

Relatives Clash in (Mosul)

Three individuals, including a woman, were injured in a gunfight between cousins. Police arrested two suspects and opened an investigation.

Pharmacy Robber Arrested (Baghdad)

Police in al-Adhamiya apprehended a man accused of robbing multiple women-run pharmacies. He used threats of arson to extort money and valuables.

Highway Shootings and Fatal Crashes (nationwide)

- Al-Diwaniyah: Two people were killed in a traffic collision in the Sawanih area.

- Babil: A separate accident killed two and injured one east of the province.

- Wasit: Nine Iranian pilgrims were injured, two critically, when their vehicle overturned on the Kut–Badra road due to a tire explosion.