Security Brief: Terror plot foiled, artifacts seized

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 10, 2025.

Karbala Court Unveils ISIS Plot Against Pilgrims (Karbala)

The Karbala Investigative Court revealed new details about a terrorist network linked to ISIS that was planning attacks against pilgrims during the Arbaeen observance.

Police Arrest Antiquities Traders, Seize Artifacts (Babil)

Babil police announced the arrest of two antiquities traders and the seizure of five artifacts. According to preliminary information, the pieces were brought from Kirkuk. The suspects were referred to the Organized Crime Intelligence Directorate for further legal action.

Security Forces Arrest Arbaeen Procession Arson Suspect (Karbala)

A security source reported to Shafaq News the arrest of a former member of ISIS who deliberately set fire to a Hussaini procession site on a pilgrim route two days ago, nearly causing a “humanitarian disaster.”

Authorities Record Dozens of Tribal Clashes (Maysan)

Authorities in Qalat Saleh district have recorded more than 70 tribal disputes since the beginning of the year, ranging from moderate to severe, resulting in multiple casualties and significant property damage.

Qalat Saleh district Mayor Ali al-Muhammadawi told Shafaq News that army forces raided the district following a tribal clash on Sunday, searching homes and seizing multiple weapons from individuals wanted by the law.