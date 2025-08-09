Security Brief: Robberies, killings, and suicides reported across Iraq

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 9, 2025.

Armed Robbery and Currency Exchange Theft (Dhi Qar, Baghdad)

In Dhi Qar’s al-Gharraf district, armed assailants in a vehicle intercepted a mobile phone shop owner, stealing 11M IQD (about $8.5K) at gunpoint before fleeing.

In Baghdad’s al-Kamaliyah area, police arrested a suspect involved in stealing 120M IQD (about $92K) from a currency exchange. The detainee, a repeat offender, admitted spending his share of the loot in gambling halls.

Multiple Killings in Separate Incidents (Kirkuk)

Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Kirkuk’s Laylan and Dibis districts, with signs suggesting criminal motives. In another case, a man was shot dead by his brother in al-Riyadh sub-district over a land dispute; the suspect, a security officer, fled and remains at large.

Tribal Clash Injures One (Maysan)

A violent tribal dispute between the al-Sada al-Ghawaleb and al-Hurayshiyin tribes erupted in al-Khums, south of Maysan, injuring one person. Security forces were deployed to contain the unrest amid ongoing tensions linked to an old blood feud.

Two Suicide Cases Recorded (Nineveh)

In eastern Mosul’s al-Karama neighborhood, a 19-year-old woman died by hanging in her home; family members cited mental health issues. In a separate incident, a police officer in al-Nimrud sub-district fatally shot himself while on duty. Both cases are under investigation.