Projectile explosion kills woman, child in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A projectile exploded in a residential area in the village of Albu Saif, southwest of Kirkuk, on Friday, killing two civilians and injuring nine others after children tampered with the object, whose source remains unknown.

A security source told Shafaq News that emergency and civil defense teams rushed to the scene, transferring the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment, while the victims’ bodies were moved to the forensic department.

Security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.