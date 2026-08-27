Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's parliament voted Thursday to form a high-level committee to investigate the killing and wounding of several Interior Ministry officers in the Al-Dora area of southern Baghdad, and ordered all measures connected to the incident suspended until the committee finishes its work.

The shooting took place Thursday in the Karara area of Al-Dora when gunmen opened fire on a joint police and municipal team enforcing an order to remove unauthorized housing. The brigadier who headed western Baghdad's municipal police department in western Baghdad later died of his wounds, along with a second member of the security forces. Four others were wounded, according to the Security Media Cell.

The committee was set up to establish the circumstances of the incident and is to complete its work comprehensively with help from the relevant security agencies, according to a document reviewed by Shafaq News.