PMF tribunal hands ISIS members 15 years

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Courts affiliated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sentenced four ISIS members to 15 years in prison, the organization disclosed on Saturday.

The investigation determined that the convicted individuals belonged to the group’s so-called Wilayat Fallujah (Fallujah Province). The PMF did not provide information about their identities or when they were captured.

Although ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate through cells in remote areas. The Interior Ministry reported dismantling four ISIS cells, conducting about 80 preemptive operations, and issuing 479 terrorism-related arrest warrants in the first half of 2026.

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