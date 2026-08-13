PM Al-Zaidi inspects air defenses prior to Coalition departure

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is stepping up preparations to take full control of its airspace as Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali al-Zaidi reviewed the country's air defense readiness ahead of the planned end of the Global Coalition mission on September 30.

Al-Zaidi visited the Air Defense Command Operations Center late on Wednesday, receiving a briefing on the deployment of air defense units, operational sectors and plans to expand their capabilities.

According to a statement from the prime minister's media office, the briefing covered a 2026-2031 plan to develop Iraq's air defense capabilities. The plan includes upgrades to radar detection and surveillance systems, weapons, and command-and-control systems, with the eventual aim of building an integrated air defense network.

"Air defense represents Iraq's shield in the sky and the first line of defense for its sovereignty," Al-Zaidi told air defense commanders, stressing that stronger armed forces would help Iraq make its political and military decisions independently.

He also directed the government to meet the needs of the Air Defense Command, improve its combat and technological readiness, and provide the resources needed to develop systems capable of protecting Iraqi airspace.

Iraq "will not allow its airspace to be violated or its security to be threatened by any party," the prime minister added, underscoring that Iraqi territory and airspace must not be used as a launch point for attacks against neighboring countries.

Al-Zaidi previously reaffirmed that Iraq will be free of foreign military forces from October 1, with September 30 set as the final deadline for the Global Coalition to end its military mission and complete the departure of its forces.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?