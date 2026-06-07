PKK fighters kill ex-member in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Gunmen affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) killed a former member of the group in Nineveh Province, northern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The victim, a native of Saladin province who lived in the village of Abu Takiyah in Al-Baaj district west of Mosul, was shot while riding a motorcycle after the attackers intercepted him in the area.

Iraqi security forces have opened an investigation into the incident. No further details have been released regarding the identity of the assailants or the reason for the attack.

The PKK, founded in 1978, maintains a significant presence in parts of northern Iraq and southeastern Turkiye. The group has been engaged in an armed conflict with the Turkish state since 1984, which has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths. Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union designate the group as a terrorist organization, while Iraq classifies it as a “banned organization.”

Last year, the group's imprisoned founder, Abdullah Ocalan, urged the PKK to convene a congress, lay down its arms, and formally disband.

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