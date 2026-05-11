Nineveh records four suicide-related incidents in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Two people died by suicide and two others survived separate suicide attempts in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, over the past 24 hours, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The two suicide cases involved a man south of Mosul and a woman in al-Qayyarah district, both of whom died by hanging. The motives remain unknown.

In eastern Mosul, two teenage girls were hospitalized after separately ingesting large quantities of pills. Both are in stable condition.

A 2025 report by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs indicated that the national monthly average of suicide cases ranged between 55 and 70. Iraq recorded approximately 1,100 cases in 2022, rising to around 1,300 in 2023 and approaching 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases