Shafaq News- Basra

Iraqi security forces arrested a man in Basra province wanted on multiple charges, including murder, extortion and land seizures, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The man, described as one of the province's "most dangerous criminals," also faced charges under Article 4 of Iraq's Anti-Terrorism Law in connection with several cases.

The suspect was most recently accused of opening fire on a citizen's home in the Manawi Basha area of central Basra.

Shafaq News obtained video footage attributed to the suspect showing robberies and shootings allegedly carried out at different times and in several parts of the province.