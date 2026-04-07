Missile strike kills five in Basra home

Missile strike kills five in Basra home
2026-04-07T15:03:37+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra

A missile struck a house in Basra’s Khor al-Zubair area, southern Iraq, killing five people in an initial toll, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Speaking with our agency, Basra Provincial Council member Thaer al-Salhi said search and rescue teams recovered three bodies from the site, while efforts continued to locate a woman and her child who were inside at the time of the strike.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Missile strike kills five in Basra home

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Missile strike kills five in Basra home

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Missile strike kills five in Basra home

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Missile strike kills five in Basra home

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Missile strike kills five in Basra home

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