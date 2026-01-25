Major ISIS figure arrested in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News– Saladin

Iraqi security forces captured a senior ISIS leader responsible for the group’s so-called “Bayt Al-Mal” (Treasury) in Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, a joint security force from Saladin and Diyala provinces conducted the arrest. The detainee has been identified as A.F.H. and was subjected to multiple arrest warrants previously issued by the Tikrit court.

Although ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate as an insurgent network, active in desert and rural areas as well as in provinces including Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Iraq’s Joint Operations Command reported that security forces carried out dozens of operations and airstrikes in 2025, eliminating more than 90 ISIS militants and targeting senior leaders.

