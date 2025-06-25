Kirkuk: CTS operation kills 2 ISIS militants

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

ISIS militants were killed in a firefight with Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) during an operation in southern Kirkuk province on Wednesday, a security source said.

The operation took place in the rugged terrain of Wadi Zghaitoun, a valley known for militant activity.

“Two ISIS members were killed in the exchange,” the source told Shafaq News, adding that the CTS unit completed its mission without any casualties.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by Iraqi security forces to dismantle ISIS sleeper cells operating in remote areas of northern and central Iraq.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, the group remains active in parts of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Salah al-Din provinces, where it frequently targets local security forces and infrastructure.