Joint Iraqi–Peshmerga offensive targets ISIS in Kirkuk

Shafaq News – Kirkuk/Erbil

Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga launched a wide-scale security operation on Sunday in the Qarachogh mountain range, northwest of Kirkuk, following reported movements by ISIS remnants in the rugged area over recent days, A senior security source told Shafaq News.

“The operation is based on precise intelligence that also helped identify suspected hideouts and tunnels believed to be used by the militants,” the source confirmed.

The operation is designed to hunt down ISIS remnants, destroy their infrastructure, and prevent any renewed insurgent activity in the region. The effort is being coordinated between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga under the supervision of joint operations command centers.

The Qarachogh Mountains, straddling the border between Kirkuk and Erbil provinces, remain a strategic hotspot, frequently witnessing military campaigns aimed at denying ISIS fighters the ability to regroup and launch attacks on nearby villages and security positions.