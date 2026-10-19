Shafaq News- Nineveh/ Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi security forces seized 50 kg of Captagon pills and arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Kurdistan Region in a joint operation conducted by the Nineveh Narcotics Affairs Directorate and its counterpart in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate for Narcotics Affairs said on Monday.

The identity of the detainee was not disclosed.

From 2023 through July 2026, Iraqi authorities confiscated 16.8 tons of narcotics, secured 380 death sentences and 150 life sentences, and issued 190 international arrest warrants in drug-related cases. Baghdad also established 16 rehabilitation centers for drug users, where about 9,500 people received treatment, more than 8,000 of whom completed their rehabilitation programs.