Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces seized a vehicle carrying rockets and gasoline on Sunday evening in Tuz Khurmatu district, northeastern Saladin province, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces announced.

In a statement, the office said security personnel pursued the Toyota Prado after its driver ignored orders to stop at the Sarha and Kifri checkpoints, forcing him to abandon the vehicle and flee.

Authorities impounded the vehicle and launched a search for the driver, without disclosing the number of rockets seized.

On November 24, Iraqi security forces discovered two drone launch platforms and drone engine fragments on agricultural land in Ali Al-Gharbi district, northern Maysan province, following an intelligence-led operation.