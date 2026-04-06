Iraqi armed factions claim 21 drone attacks on US bases in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee on Monday said it carried out 21 drone attacks in the past 24 hours, targeting what it described as American “occupation” bases in Iraq and the Middle East.

In a statement, the group added dozens of drones were used in the operations without providing details on locations or damage.

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The Coordination Committee, which includes armed factions, last week criticized Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates over their positions on the war with Iran, and urged Baghdad to take measures against Jordan while calling for Qatar’s interests to be spared.