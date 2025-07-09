Iraqi PM reaffirms commitment to disarmament and neutrality

Shafaq News – Najaf

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to disarming armed factions and consolidating state authority.

Speaking to tribal figures and residents in Najaf Province on Wednesday, al-Sudani stressed that the state alone must determine matters of peace, war, and foreign policy. “Restricting arms to the state is a cornerstone of state-building,” he said, noting that Iraq is following a clear and steady plan to achieve this goal.

Commenting on regional developments, the prime minister expressed concern over what he described as escalating violence in the region, “sparked by the Zionist entity’s aggression against the Islamic nation.” He referenced Israeli military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, as well as recent attacks on Iran.

“We remain committed to safeguarding Iraq’s national interests and will not allow our country to be dragged into conflict zones.”