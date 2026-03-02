Iraqi Army reinforces security around Basra oil fields as US-Israel-Iran tensions escalate

Shafaq News- Basra

Units of the Iraqi Army backed by armored vehicles deployed on Monday across the district of Al-Zubair, west of Basra, to secure oil fields and other vital facilities as tensions escalate between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

A security source told Shafaq News that reinforcements were positioned around the Burjesia fields and the Rumaila oil field. Several oil installations in central al-Zubair are located near residential neighborhoods, “increasing the importance of tightening perimeter security and precautionary measures.”

The source said the moves are part of a broader plan to raise readiness levels and protect strategic sites from any potential repercussions that could spill over into the domestic arena. Oil production, however, continues without disruption.

The deployment comes as Iraq faces a series of airstrikes across multiple regions. In the Kurdistan Region, attacks targeted the vicinity of Erbil International Airport and the Harir Air Base, both of which host Global Coalition forces.

Elsewhere, airstrikes struck positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the provinces of Babil, Al-Muthanna, Al-Anbar, and Diyala, resulting in at least 18 deaths and dozens of injuries.

