Iraq urges caution on social media to protect civil peace

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security issued a warning on Saturday against attempts to mislead public opinion and undermine civil peace through social media, urging greater accuracy in the dissemination of information.

In a statement, the agency pointed to ongoing efforts to distort facts, provoke sectarian and political tensions, and destabilize social order in Iraq, particularly as regional tensions between Iran and Israel continue to escalate.

“Freedom of expression must respect legal boundaries and protect national security and the country’s core principles,” the statement read, adding that any content promoting incitement or threatening Iraq’s unity and social cohesion would be subject to legal measures in coordination with the judiciary.

The agency also urged citizens and media organizations to uphold national responsibility by verifying information before sharing, further calling for restraint in circulating content that fuels hatred, fear, division, or distrust toward state institutions.