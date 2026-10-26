Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will integrate the Sinjar Protection Units (YBS) into state security institutions, ending their separate military status, transferring responsibility for security in Sinjar disctrict to federal authorities, Sabah Al-Numan, spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces, said on Monday.

The ceremony will take place in the Sinjar Mountains under the supervision of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, as part of the government's efforts to bring all weapons under state control and establish a new security framework for the district.

The government paid tribute to the Yazidi community's role in defending Iraq, particularly Sinjar, against extremist groups. It also pledged to protect Yazidis' rights, compensate victims' families, and support Sinjar's reconstruction.

YBS were formed after ISIS attacked Sinjar and committed genocide against the Yazidi community in 2014. The armed group has close ties to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). In October 2020, Erbil and Baghdad signed the Sinjar Agreement, which called for the withdrawal of armed forces operating outside the state system, including PKK-affiliated groups, from the area.

Read more: Over 110,000 Sinjar residents still displaced after nearly 12 years