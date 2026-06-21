Iraq strikes ISIS cells in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Two Iraqi airstrikes targeted ISIS “guesthouses” deep in Al-Anbar desert, western Iraq, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) confirmed on Sunday.

The JOC did not provide details on the outcome of the strikes or possible casualties, affirming that further information would be released later.

Although the Islamic State lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017, it continues to operate through scattered cells in desert and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. Earlier this week, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested three suspected ISIS members across Al-Sulaymaniyah, Saladin, and Al-Anbar.

Read more: Iraq’s western desert from ISIS hideouts to new security challenges