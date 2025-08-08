Iraq seizes second vessel in two days

Shafaq News – Basra

A cargo ship was detained in Basra on Friday for violating established legal and technical standards, a security source tolf Shafaq News.

The operation was carried out by the Iraqi Naval Force in coordination with the General Company for Ports of Iraq.

According to the source, the ship was held during field inspection operations, which involved checking several ships and tankers operating in the area to ensure compliance with Iraqi laws and international maritime standards.

Another security source clarified that the initial issue arose when the ship’s crew refused inspection without prior approval from the vessel’s agent. Once approval was obtained, the ship was searched and then released. The vessel belongs to Jannat Al-Firdous Company, the source added.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Navy also detained a Liberian oil tanker during similar inspection and verification procedures off the coast of Basra.