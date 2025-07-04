Iraq seizes 40 kg of narcotics in raid on international trafficker

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraqi security forces captured a major international drug trafficker in a high-level raid in southern Iraq, seizing nearly 40 kilograms of illicit substances.

According to the Interior Ministry, the operation uncovered heroin, crystal meth, and large quantities of Captagon pills, marking “a significant preemptive strike against cross-border drug trafficking.”

The crackdown is reportedly ongoing, with security units continuing to encircle other suspects linked to the same network.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الداخليةثأرًا لدماء شهدائنا الأبرار الذين ارتقوا خلال أداء واجبهم الوطني يوم أمس، واستمرارًا للعمليات الأمنية الحازمة التي تنفذها تشكيلات وزارة الداخليةhttps://t.co/LD7PxtPtN1 pic.twitter.com/YgT7Y7ITuJ — وزارة الداخلية العراقية (@socialmoigoviq) July 4, 2025

On Thursday, two drug dealers were killed during armed clashes with Iraqi forces in Babil and Baghdad. An officer from the Anti-Narcotics Directorate also lost his life, along with another man whose legal status remains under investigation. A second officer sustained injuries.