Iraq security update: Homicides, arrests, and judicial measures

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 25, 2026.

- Grandson Kills Grandmother (Baghdad)

Iraqi police confirmed that a young man fatally shot his elderly grandmother inside her residence in southern Baghdad. The suspect remains at large, and authorities are conducting an active search.

- Drug Trafficking Sentences (Baghdad)

- Iraq’s Central Criminal Court has sentenced eight individuals to death for drug trafficking offenses.

- Indecent Content Action (Baghdad)

The Ministry of Interior has initiated legal proceedings against Muhannad Al-Amir for publishing content involving interviews with multiple individuals in a manner deemed indecent.

- ISIS Leader Captured (Saladin)

Iraqi security forces have captured a senior ISIS operative responsible for the group’s “Bayt Al-Mal” (Treasury) operations in Saladin province. The detainee has been identified as A.F.H.

- UN Security Upgrade (Baghdad)

The United Nations has reclassified Iraq’s security status, designating the country as stable, the Interior Ministry reported.

- Delivery Driver Suicide (Basra)

Authorities in Basra reported that a delivery driver shot and killed his wife, wounded her brother, and subsequently committed suicide. Investigations into the motive remain ongoing.

- Wanted Individual Identified (Babil)

Babil Police identified a Baghdad-born government employee as wanted under Article 292 of the Penal Code. The individual is also sought by authorities in Nineveh province.

- Warrants Executed Arrest (Babil)

Babil Police confirmed the arrest of a citizen from Wasit needed for three active warrants issued by the Al-Aziziyah Court under Articles 40, 43, and 44.

- Woman Returned Family (Diyala)

Diyala Police located a woman in Baqubah market who had been absent from her family for over one year due to personal disputes. Following coordination with the investigating judge, she was returned to her family.

- Man Killed Match (Maysan)

A security source in Maysan reported that a man was killed during a football match following a prior personal dispute.