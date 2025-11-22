Iraq security update: Bombs seized, arrests, and drug operations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 22, 2025.

- Bombs Seized (Saladin)

A joint unit from the Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confiscated several bombs on the outskirts of the Tuz Khurmatu district. Authorities said the explosives were prepared for attacks on civilians and security patrols.

- Officers Killed in Accident (Saladin)

Two Iraqi Army officers were killed and one was injured in a traffic accident on the Baiji–Haditha road.

- Farmer Electrocuted (Kirkuk)

A farmer died in Al-Dhibat village, Rashad subdistrict, southwest Kirkuk, after being electrocuted while working in his field.

- Electricity Official Killed (Maysan)

An official from the Maysan Electricity Directorate was shot dead in an armed attack. Authorities have not yet identified the motive.

- Clashes Result in Arrests (Maysan)

Armed clashes erupted between Iraqi Army forces and a group responsible for killing the Maysan Electricity Directorate official. Three soldiers were injured, and two suspects linked to the killing were arrested.

- Baath Promoter Arrested (Al-Anbar)

Security sources reported the arrest of a suspect promoting the banned Baath (Ba'ath) Party through websites and social media platforms. The suspect was referred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

- Drug Dealer Detained (Basra)

Basra police captured one of the most dangerous drug traffickers in Al-Zubair district. Authorities also seized 250 grams of crystal meth, an electronic scale, drug paraphernalia, and identification documents belonging to multiple individuals.

- Teens Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad police detained a group of teenagers in Al-Rusafa district who had established a “fighting ring” and encouraged students to use illegal drugs.