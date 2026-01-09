Iraq security briefing: Deaths, violent crimes, and investigations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 9, 2026.

- Death After Arrest Under Investigation (Basra)

Basra police opened an investigation into the death of a man who died after being arrested in Al-Zubair district under a judicial warrant. Authorities said he suffered a sudden health emergency while being transported to a police station and was taken to hospital, where he later died. The body was referred to forensic medicine, amid accusations by the family that he was mistreated in custody. The provincial Human Rights Commission has launched a parallel inquiry.

- Missing Youth Found Dead (Al-Anbar)

Security forces found the body of a young man, identified as Othman Nouri Shanawa Al-Kartani, in the Jazirat Al-Khalidiya area after he was reported missing overnight. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the killing.

- Father Killed by Son (Baghdad)

Police said a man was shot dead by his son during a family dispute in the Sayafiya area south of Baghdad. The suspect fled the scene, and security forces opened an investigation and launched a manhunt.

- Knife Fight Injures Four (Kirkuk)

Four people were wounded in a violent altercation involving knives inside Friday Market in central Kirkuk. Police imposed a security cordon, transferred the injured to hospital, and launched an investigation into the incident.

- Deadly Traffic Accident, Separate Fatal Incident (Babil)

Four members of the same family were killed in a traffic accident on the Jilawiya road in Al-Musayyib district north of Babil, while the driver of another vehicle was critically injured. In a separate case, a school student died after suffering a dog bite despite receiving vaccination at Al-Mahawil Hospital.

- Two Teenage Suicides Reported (Dhi Qar)

Authorities recorded two suicide cases in Nasiriyah. A 16-year-old boy drowned himself in the Euphrates River following a family dispute over schooling, while a 14-year-old boy was found hanged at his home in Al-Shatra district. Investigations have been opened into both cases.