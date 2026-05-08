Iraq security briefing: Accidental shootings and cyber blackmail

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on May 8, 2026.

Three Arrested After Fatal Shooting (Kirkuk)

Police in Kirkuk arrested three suspects after investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Azadi area. Authorities said the victim was killed unintentionally while the suspects were mishandling a firearm without proper safety precautions.

Suspect Arrested for Blackmailing Girls Online (Maysan)

Maysan anti-crime units arrested a suspect accused of blackmailing girls through fake social media accounts. Investigators said the man threatened victims with publishing private photos and videos unless they paid money.

Farmer Injured by ISIS Remnant Explosive (Al-Anbar)

A farmer was wounded after an explosive device left behind by ISIS detonated in Kubaisa subdistrict near Hit. Security forces launched an investigation into the incident.

Child Killed in Accidental Family Shooting (Kirkuk)

A child died after being accidentally shot while playing with a handgun belonging to a family member, according to a security source in Kirkuk.

Sixteen Arrested After Violent Clash (Najaf)

Police in Najaf detained 16 suspects involved in a large brawl in Kufa following a security deployment to contain the violence.

Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested a suspect accused of fleeing after fatally running over an elderly woman. Authorities also seized the vehicle used in the incident.

Two Sisters Rescued from Drowning (Nineveh)

Police rescued two sisters from drowning near the waterfalls area north of Mosul during spring holiday patrols and later handed them over to their family.

Fuel Smuggling Operations Foiled (Diyala/ Saladin)

Military intelligence units intercepted two illegal fuel transport operations in Diyala and Saladin, arresting the drivers and seizing the tanker trucks involved.

Nine Injured in Armed Brawl (Dhi Qar)

Nine people, including a PMF member and a lawyer, were wounded in a violent dispute involving bladed weapons in Al-Gharraf district north of Nasiriyah.

Woman Arrested in Gambling Den Raid (Basra)

National Security Service forces arrested a woman known locally as “Suwayra al-Basrawiya” during a raid on a café allegedly hosting gambling activities in Basra. Authorities said she faces accusations linked to human trafficking, exploiting minors, and public morality violations.