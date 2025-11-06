Iraq security brief: Speaker disciplines guards, Interior general in custody

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and judicial developments reported across Iraq on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Assault Investigation (Baghdad):

Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani ordered disciplinary measures against members of his security team after a viral video showed guards assaulting a family in Baghdad.

Election-related Accident (al-Anbar):

A child died from injuries sustained by fireworks detonated during an election gathering in Ramadi.

Traffic Accident (Dhi Qar):

One security officer was killed and two others were critically injured in a traffic collision in al-Nasiriyah.

Murder Conviction (Najaf):

The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a defendant to death for killing three people inside a Husseini procession.

Corruption Sentence (Dhi Qar):

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced the director of al-Rifai municipality to six years in prison on bribery charges.

Forgery Arrest (Baghdad):

A security force arrested an Interior Ministry officer, along with his wife, on forgery charges.