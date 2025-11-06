Iraq security brief: Speaker disciplines guards, Interior general in custody
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and judicial developments reported across Iraq on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
Assault Investigation (Baghdad):
Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani ordered disciplinary measures against members of his security team after a viral video showed guards assaulting a family in Baghdad.
Election-related Accident (al-Anbar):
A child died from injuries sustained by fireworks detonated during an election gathering in Ramadi.
Traffic Accident (Dhi Qar):
One security officer was killed and two others were critically injured in a traffic collision in al-Nasiriyah.
Murder Conviction (Najaf):
The Najaf Criminal Court sentenced a defendant to death for killing three people inside a Husseini procession.
Corruption Sentence (Dhi Qar):
The Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced the director of al-Rifai municipality to six years in prison on bribery charges.
Forgery Arrest (Baghdad):
A security force arrested an Interior Ministry officer, along with his wife, on forgery charges.