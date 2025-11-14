Iraq security brief: Police recover severed limbs, foil extortion attempt

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 14, 2025.

- Authorities Recover Human Remains (Baghdad)

A security source told Shafaq News that police recovered severed human remains—believed to be a woman’s legs—from a drainage canal in eastern Baghdad. Investigators began working to identify the victim and determine how the remains ended up in the canal.

- Man Detained For Staging Abduction (Baghdad)

Baghdad’s Karkh Police Directorate stated that its anti-crime unit detained a man after he falsely claimed he had been kidnapped to extort money from his family and wife. Officers questioned the suspect and referred him for further legal action.