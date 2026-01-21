Iraq security brief: Killings, court rulings, protests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 21.

- Shrine Worker Shot Dead (Babil)

An employee at the Imam Al-Qasim shrine was killed by gunfire in the city of Al-Qasim, south of Babil province. Security forces opened an investigation to determine the motive and identify those responsible.

- Teacher Killed in Hit-and-Run (Dhi Qar)

A school teacher in his 40s died after being run over in Suq Al-Shuyukh. In a separate incident, police arrested suspects involved in an earlier hit-and-run after tracking their vehicle to Karma Bani Saeed.

- Controlled Explosion Triggers Panic (Basra)

A loud blast heard across Basra was caused by the controlled disposal of a large cache of unexploded ordnance in the Shatt Al-Arab–Shalamjah area, following prior notice from security authorities.

- Court Issues Death, Life Sentences in Assassination Case (Baghdad)

Karkh Criminal Court sentenced the killer of Baghdad Provincial Council member Safaa Al-Mashhadani to death for planting a car bomb, and to life imprisonment for attempting to kill four others injured in the attack.

- Road Blocked in Power Cut Protest (Kirkuk)

Residents of Shawraw neighborhood blocked the Kirkuk–Erbil road during a nighttime protest over prolonged electricity outages. Demonstrators said the protest was peaceful and demanded immediate service restoration.

