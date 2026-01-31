Iraq’s Saraya Awliya Al-Dam reveals missile arsenal amid US threats against Iran

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Saraya Awliya al-Dam, an Iraqi Shiite armed faction aligned with Iran, on Saturday released footage showing part of its missile arsenal inside a “secret underground tunnel.”

The group released the videos on a Telegram channel, without providing technical details, locations, or information on operational use.

Saraya Awliya al-Dam emerged in September 2020 following the killing of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, then deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US strike near Baghdad International Airport. The faction has since claimed responsibility for attacks targeting US forces in Iraq, including strikes on Ain al-Asad Air Base and Harir Air Base.

The disclosure comes amid heightened regional tensions after US President Donald Trump recently warned of possible military action against Iran over its response to protests that erupted in December 2025. Iranian officials said any such action would be met with a “full response.” According to The Wall Street Journal, US options under discussion include large-scale strikes targeting Iranian regime facilities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as attacks on symbolic targets, with escalation possible if Iran does not end its nuclear program.

In response, several Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, including Kataib Hezbollah, Badr Organization, and Harakat al-Nujaba, have expressed readiness to confront any US military escalation. Harakat al-Nujaba has announced the registration of volunteers in Babil province for units it described as “martyrdom brigades,” to “confront any threat directed at the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

