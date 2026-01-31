Iraq records security progress after upgrade, caution remains

Shafaq News

Iraq has recorded a noticeable improvement in its international security standing after the Ministry of Interior revealed that the country has exited the list of high-risk states and moved into a category of countries considered more stable, a development observers described as a significant political and security milestone.

The Interior Ministry said the shift follows years of security and financial challenges, alongside continued measures to strengthen financial oversight and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Security expert Ali al-Maamari told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Interior now faces more complex and sensitive responsibilities, noting that applying international standards to combat money laundering and terrorism financing requires high professionalism and full coordination among security and administrative bodies.

“Iraq is still far from achieving everything we hope for due to administrative and security corruption that has spread in an abnormal way within state institutions,” al-Maamari said, adding that political quota-sharing and favoritism continue to have a negative impact.

Despite these challenges, al-Maamari pointed out that the focus should remain on achievable steps and that the Interior Ministry must operate “professionally, technologically, and in the field” to deliver concrete results.

Political analyst Ali al-Habib described Iraq’s exit from the high-risk classification as a political achievement for both the government and the Interior Ministry, considering the step “reflects Iraq’s commitment to international standards, strengthens security stability, improves relations with Western countries, reduces external pressure, and reinforces the government’s domestic legitimacy.” It also supports national sovereignty by limiting external interventions linked to sanctions.

Al-Habib warned, however, that maintaining this status requires broad anti-corruption reforms, stronger coordination between security and banking institutions, and sustained political will to prevent a return to monitoring lists amid internal challenges such as corruption and external influence.

Political analyst Dawood al-Helfi also praised the “major achievement,” but cautioned that security remains closely tied to internal political tensions. “When political visions clash, some actors may turn to the street to gain leverage, which undermines stability,” he told Shafaq News.

He said the priority now is controlling cash flows and ensuring funds are used in the country’s interest, noting that the state still struggles to fully monitor liquidity movements and money laundering that begins at border crossings and extends inland.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.