Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security

Shafaq News- Mosul

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has drawn up concrete plans to assume control of internal security in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, Senior Undersecretary Hussein al-Awadi announced Monday at a joint press conference with the provincial Governor Abdul-Qadir al-Dakhil in Mosul.

Al-Awadi said coordination between the ministry and local authorities had produced “measurable security improvements,” and that institutional alignment was reinforcing stability across the province.

Nineveh, with its capital Mosul, was a key stronghold for ISIS, which seized the city in 2014 and made it the de facto capital of its self-declared caliphate in Iraq. Iraqi forces, supported by the US-led Coalition, retook Mosul in a grueling military campaign that ended in 2017.