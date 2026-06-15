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Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security

Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security
2026-06-15T08:15:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Mosul

The Iraqi Interior Ministry has drawn up concrete plans to assume control of internal security in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, Senior Undersecretary Hussein al-Awadi announced Monday at a joint press conference with the provincial Governor Abdul-Qadir al-Dakhil in Mosul.

Al-Awadi said coordination between the ministry and local authorities had produced “measurable security improvements,” and that institutional alignment was reinforcing stability across the province.

Nineveh, with its capital Mosul, was a key stronghold for ISIS, which seized the city in 2014 and made it the de facto capital of its self-declared caliphate in Iraq. Iraqi forces, supported by the US-led Coalition, retook Mosul in a grueling military campaign that ended in 2017.

Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security
Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security
Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security
Iraq moves to federalize Nineveh security

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