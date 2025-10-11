Iraq launches reconstruction of Tal Afar military airport

Iraq launches reconstruction of Tal Afar military airport
2025-10-11T15:00:17+00:00

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Saturday, Iraq’s Minister of Defense Thabet Al-Abbasi laid the foundation for a military airport in Tal Afar, Nineveh province.

In a statement, Al-Abbasi highlighted that the airport is intended to expand the operational reach of the armed forces, providing a base for rapid deployment and logistical support, while also enhancing infrastructure and opening new avenues for local transportation and trade.

Referring to Tal Afar as a “symbol of resilience and sacrifice,” he emphasized that the airport will be constructed by “dedicated” Iraqi hands, adhering to the highest technical and engineering standards.

Located about 64 kilometers from the Iraqi-Syrian border, the airport was initially built in the mid-1980s by Yugoslav companies. It features a runway over three kilometers long and multiple reinforced aircraft shelters.

The facility suffered extensive bombing during the 2003 war and was later used by US forces as a military base until 2011, when control reverted to Iraqi authorities. In 2014, it fell to ISIS amid fierce fighting, before being fully recaptured by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in November 2016.

