Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced two employees of the Sunni Endowment Office to four years in prison each for forging official approvals attributed to the agency’s former head, the Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Monday.

The Al-Karkh Criminal Court convicted the employees of forging four approvals to lease several properties, imposing a one-year prison term for each document.

The court issued the verdict under Articles 289 and 298 of Iraq’s Penal Code No. 111 of 1969.

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