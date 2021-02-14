Employees demonstrate demanding the dismissal of Al-Rafidain director

Shafaq News / A group of state employees organized on Sunday demonstration in the center of the capital, Baghdad, to demand the dismissal of the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that employees from various state departments organized demonstrations near Al-Rafidain Bank in Al-Rasheed Street in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to demand the dismissal of the Director-General of Al-Rafidain Bank, Hussein Ali Al-Zubaidi, for replacing the electronic application for loans by paper applications.

The protestors called on the Minister of Finance, Ali Allawi, to "immediately intervene" calling on parliament members to "put an end to the bank director's behavior".