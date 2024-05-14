President Barzani visits Baghdad Tuesday for talks with Iraqi officials

Shafaq News / The official spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Presidency Dilshad Shihab stated that Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, is visiting Baghdad on Tuesday.

Regarding the visit's agenda, Shihab stated that President Barzani will meet with the Federal Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations and matters of mutual interest.

At the end of April 2024, President Barzani visited Baghdad, where he held meetings with the President, Prime Minister, and a gathering of political leaders. He also participated in a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC) which was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, and it was comprised of the leading Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces.