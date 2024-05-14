ISIS attack prompts intensified Iraqi security response in Saladin

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi security forces launched a major operation in response to an attack by ISIS militants on an Iraqi army site, which killed five soldiers.

A local police source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation included three axes in the Al-Aith area of Saladin to pursue the perpetrators.

On Monday evening, the Iraqi forces repelled an ISIS attack between Diyala and Saladin governorates.

A security force told our Agency that ISIS members attacked a checkpoint of the 2nd Brigade of the 91st Division of the 21st Operations Command in the village of Sheikh Mohammed in the Metebije of Al-Dor district in Saladin.

The terrorist assault killed an Iraqi army brigade commander and four soldiers, and eight others were injured.